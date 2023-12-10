It’s a team

Hollywood stars Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper are teaming up once again for a film. The two stars had shared the screen space in David O’Russell’s American Hustle and will now feature in Best of Enemies, an adaptation of the book Best of Enemies: The Last Great Spy Story of the Cold War.

Eric Warren Singer, who wrote American Hustle, will adapt the script from the 2018 book by authors Eric Dezenhall and Gus Russo. Best of Enemies follows a CIA agent and a KGB agent, who develop a bond during the waning days of the Cold War. — PTI

