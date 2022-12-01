Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi roped in for Fighter

War director Siddharth Anand is shooting for his upcoming film Fighter starring Hrithik Toshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Now actors Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also on board.

Karan shared the happy news with his followers on Instagram. Sharing a picture of him with director Siddharth, he wrote, “Thank You for having us in the team!” Earlier, Hrithik Roshan had shared the first look of Fighter and announced the release date, which is January 25.