Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi roped in for Fighter

War director Siddharth Anand is shooting for his upcoming film Fighter starring Hrithik Toshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Now actors Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also on board.
Karan shared the happy news with his followers on Instagram. Sharing a picture of him with director Siddharth, he wrote, “Thank You for having us in the team!” Earlier, Hrithik Roshan had shared the first look of Fighter and announced the release date, which is January 25.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua
Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...
Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House
India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1
Indian markets scale new highs with Sensex touching a high of 63,583.07
On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed at 63,099.65 points
UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him
The 23-year-old woman says the groom kissed her to win a bet...