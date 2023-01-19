KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty wedding festivities begin

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are set to tie the knot soon. Ahead of their wedding, KL Rahul’s house in Mumbai has been decorated with beautiful lights. Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have been dating for more than a couple of years and are now ready to get hitched. The preparations are in full swing.
The couple will tie the knot at Suniel Shetty’s home, Jahaan, in Khandala from January 21 to January 23. While KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have remained tight-lipped about everything, it is supposed to be an intimate affair. But many industry friends of the celebs will be seen at the wedding. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 years in power
Jacinda Ardern says 'I no longer have enough in the tank'
Following govt's assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike; to resume work today
Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...
9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...
Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27
Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states