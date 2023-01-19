KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty wedding festivities begin

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are set to tie the knot soon. Ahead of their wedding, KL Rahul’s house in Mumbai has been decorated with beautiful lights. Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have been dating for more than a couple of years and are now ready to get hitched. The preparations are in full swing.

The couple will tie the knot at Suniel Shetty’s home, Jahaan, in Khandala from January 21 to January 23. While KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have remained tight-lipped about everything, it is supposed to be an intimate affair. But many industry friends of the celebs will be seen at the wedding. — TMS