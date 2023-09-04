Miranda Kerr expecting fourth child

Supermodel Miranda Kerr has announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child, a baby boy. “So excited to announce baby no. 4. And it’s a boy,” Kerr, 40, posted on Snapchat over the weekend alongside a photo of herself.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit i...
'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, it's going to be me': Nikki Haley
Indian-American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said ...
Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024
Says charges on Trump related to Espionage Act 'un-American'
UP youth steals Shivling from temple after his wish for marriage not fulfilled
The stolen Shivling was found “hidden under a pile of leaves...