 None of the famous singers have found space on the big screen yet. As Amar Singh Chamkila makes a mark, will the trend change now?

Diljit as Chamkila



Sheetal

Bollywood films are more or less recognised as musicals in the West, due to the many songs in the story! So, singers have inevitably been credited for their contribution. Yet, none among them has been showcased through a biopic.

Initially, it was my personal journey, but now it’s transforming into a story that will touch the hearts of millions of music enthusiasts worldwide. Wishing the entire team all the success. — Singer Ilaiyaraaja on Instagram

Be it politicians like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jayalalitha or Bal Thackarey, a common man such as Dashrath Manjhi (Manjhi – The Mountain Man), sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Saina Nehwal or Jhoolan Goswami, infamous dacoits Paan Singh Tomar and Bandit Queen, actors like Silk Smitha and Sanjay Dutt, or an author like Manto, all have a biopic to their name.

AR Rahman

However, famous singers like Kishore Kumar, Mohammd Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar or the new-age sensation AR Rahman are yet to appear on screen. Now that Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila’s life has been highlighted for the first time in a Bollywood film by the same name, and Kamal Haasan has announced a project on South’s King of Music, Ilaiyaraaja, starring Dhanush in the lead role, the jinx seems to have broken. We ask filmmakers, music directors, singers and composers as to which ones deserve a place on the big screen.

Mika Singh and Sidhu Moosewala

Nusrat & Mika

Every other celebrity talks of AR Rahman and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan as the top contenders. Sufi singer and actor Satinder Sartaaj shares, “Nusrat’s music is timeless. His songs are loved across three generations of families in India. On his music, even Indians bond with Pakistanis! It would be apt to promote his songs and story through a movie or series. While many have tried to sing like him, nobody could match up.”

Singer Shibani Kashyap feels with Chamkila earning praise, it would sure start a positive trend where other singers will also come to filmmakers’ notice. In her opinion, the life of Bollywood playback singer Mika Singh has all the flavours. “I have known Mika for a long time, ever since we were growing up in Delhi and training to be singers. Starting from performing with Daler Mehendi’s band, he has come a long way, making his mark in Bollywood with many hit songs. His life was full of ups and downs, yet he kept his chin up. He has extended himself into the roles of producer, actor and also successfully running an NGO to help the less privileged people,” says Shibani. In fact, Shibani thinks having dealt with his share of controversies and reality shows to his name, like Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, his life has all the masala for a biopic.

Ae Watan Mere Watan actor Alexx O’Nell, who also has a passion for singing, thinks that his friend and singer Shibani Kashyap’s life could make for an interesting biopic. He adds, “Also, I know Baby Doll hit-maker Meet Bros personally, and their life’s story deserves to be highlighted.”

Punjabi notes

Talking of Punjab, late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s life, although short, was full of inspiration and controversies. Singer Jassie Gill explains, “Sidhu Moosewala isn’t a singer, but a phenomenon, who left a deep impression on listeners and the industry alike. Apart from that, my friend Garry Sandhu has been living an interesting life that’s worth documenting.”

