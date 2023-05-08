Of relatable characters & convincing plot

Actress Megha Ray, who is a part of the show called Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, believes that the audience is able to relate to the show.

“I’ve been getting a great response from everyone who has spoken to me about the show. They say all the characters are so relatable, and the story is so well written. And, the overall execution is great. I haven’t received a single negative comment about the show yet,” she said.

“The reason why the show is being made is so that we can address the common life. People from all age groups are connecting with the show. I think that’s a great achievement,” she added.

Talking about finding opportunities in a place like Mumbai, Megha said, “Mumbai is the hub of opportunities. There are more people, and when there are more people, the competition increases.”