One for film buffs: Fifty movies to be showcased at Indus Valley International Film Festival

Tribune News Service

The fourth edition of Indus Valley International Film Festival (IVIFF) will be held at Chandigarh from September 26 to October 2, 2022, in partnership with the UT Administration through their departments of Culture & Tourism. This mega-festival, supported by CITCO, will be hosted at the Tagore theatre, with additional venues being Piccadilly Cineplex and Chandigarh Club.

As many as 50 films will be screened from 15 countries, including India, Bhutan, Canada, USA, Denmark, Australia, Italy, Iran, Serbia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. The festival will be attended by eminent personalities from the film world, like Rahul Mittra, Rajat Kapoor, Anurag Basu, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajit Kapur, Saurabh Shukla, Brahmanand Singh, Ketki Pandit, among others.

A musical concert, workshops and master classes will also be organised. Students can register at www.iviff.com/masterclass for free of cost workshops.

A film bazaar is also being established where makers can pitch their films, shows or web series and seek support. People from some top OTTs, studios and TV channels have agreed to participate in it.

Professionals can register at www.iviff.com/filmbazaar.