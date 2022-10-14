Vikas Khanna unveils the poster of his upcoming documentary, Barefoot Empress

After winning hearts with his directorial debut The Last Color, Vikas Khanna is all set to present another story, titled Barefoot Empress.
The chef-turned-filmmaker unveiled the poster of the documentary at an event in Mumbai on October 12. The documentary narrates the inspirational story of Kerala’s legendary Karthyayani Amma. It captures her undying spirit and rock-hard determination as she pursues higher education and clears her 4th grade exams with flying colours at the ripe age of 96.
“Barefoot Empress is a story that will inspire viewers. It will make them believe in themselves and motivate them to work hard. This is a story of courage and perseverance, it shows how age is just a number, and one who is determined to achieve his/her dream will do it regardless of the barriers” said Vikas.
