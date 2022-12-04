Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia’s Phuket jaunt

Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia had a quintessential big fat Punjabi wedding in Delhi last year. Now, a year has flown by and for their first wedding anniversary, the couple visited Phuket.

Sanjay said, “It’s been amazing being married to Poonam and the time has flown by so fast that we didn’t even realise that it’s been a year already. For our anniversary, I’m taking Poonam to Phuket where we’ll celebrate on James Bond and Phi Phi Islands. It’s a surprise for her. I just hope and pray that we always remain best friends.”