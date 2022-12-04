Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia’s Phuket jaunt

Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia had a quintessential big fat Punjabi wedding in Delhi last year. Now, a year has flown by and for their first wedding anniversary, the couple visited Phuket.
Sanjay said, “It’s been amazing being married to Poonam and the time has flown by so fast that we didn’t even realise that it’s been a year already. For our anniversary, I’m taking Poonam to Phuket where we’ll celebrate on James Bond and Phi Phi Islands. It’s a surprise for her. I just hope and pray that we always remain best friends.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monitoring Chinese presence in Indian Ocean: Navy Chief
Navy Day: Looking to procure long-range drones, says Admiral
Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts
Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...
Gujarat polling tomorrow, EC flags urban apathy
Ph-2 Asks voters to turn out in large numbers
20 held captive at illegal rehab freed
Centre sealed | 10 staffers detained | Owner absconds