Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan collects Rs 520.79 crore in first weekend

PTI

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller Jawan has collected Rs 520.79 crore gross at the worldwide box-office in its first weekend, the makers said on Monday. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind Jawan, shared the worldwide gross box-office figures on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Rewriting history; Rs 520.79 crore as gross worldwide box-office collection. Highest weekend collection ever,” the post read. At the worldwide box-office, the high-octane action thriller collected Rs 129.6 crore on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally. The film raised Rs 110.87 crore on day two, Rs 144.22 crore on day three and Rs 136.1 crore on the fourth day.

