Shekhar Kapur to helm series based on Amish Tripathi's The Immortals of Meluha

Shekhar Kapur, who’s known for films such as Bandit Queen and the British period biographical drama Elizabeth, has been signed to direct a series based on The Immortals of Meluha, the first of the Shiva Trilogy penned by Amish Tripathi.

Suparn S. Varma, dialogue writer of the hit series Family Man, will be the showrunner and co-director of the series. The series will be the maiden project of Roy Price’s film and television production house, International Art Machine. Other projects on the production house’s opening slate are Kitty Party with Dibaker Banerjee and Gods with Preity G. Zinta.

Kapur said: “Amish’s Shiva Trilogy has been India’s great publishing sensation, crossing every age. It’s not just mythology, it’s modern storytelling at its best, lending itself to a beautiful international series.” The showrunner promises to set a precedent with the show. “The scale of vision and the ambition of our show visually and emotionally is a huge task, but we want to bring to audiences a vision that has never been seen before on screens,” he said. —IANS