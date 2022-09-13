Sonu Sood announces free online coaching programme for IAS aspirants

Sonu Sood’s Sood Charity Foundation in collaboration with Divine India Youth Association (DIYA) has launched the new session of Sambhavam scholarship for the year 2022-23.

Sambhavam is a unique programme for aspirants of civil services. Under this programme, started by the actor, selected students get free online coaching at top civil services institutes in India along with mentorship support and holistic personality development, opening new possibilities for youth empowerment and nation building.

Sonu says, “The goal is to provide equal opportunities to IAS aspirants from all economic backgrounds and empower them with knowledge. Knowledge is power after all.”