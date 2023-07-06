Starting from beauty pageants to reality shows to web space, Mumbai girl Natasha Bhardwaj is loving every bit of her experience

Mona

MUMBAI girl Natasha Bhardwaj, who started her career with modelling and then participated in reality shows, is finally finding her feet in the OTT space. Her recent show Ishq Next Door is currently streaming on Jio Cinema and winning her much love. She is now eagerly anticipating Season 2 of Mumbai Diaries. This dance enthusiast talks about all things beautiful!

A still from Ishq Next Door

While in college, Natasha’s brush with beauty pageants gave her the much-needed exposure. She considers being part of ‘Fresh Face’ and ‘Miss Diva’ pageants groomed her for an innings in the entertainment industry. “The exposure of being with famous actor-model Lara Dutta was just the right platform at that time,” says Natasha.

Reality show India’s Next Superstar, which was judged by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, was a significant milestone of her journey. “I got mentored by Mahesh Bhatt on this show. I feel fortunate to have been guided by a man who is an institution in himself.”

Shows like Pawan & Pooja and Mumbai Diaries furthered her innings. “I am so grateful to Nikhil Advani sir for showing faith in me and entrusting me with the role of Dr Diya in this show. This won me lots of love from the audience.”

Happy girl

In the world today when relationship jargon has taken a leap, Natasha was happy to come across a script that invoked old- school romance. “While deciding upon a project, I have a two-fold criteria – whether I would like to see it myself and, second, how the character graph goes. The story of Ishq Next Door brought a smile to my face and I had amazing fun shooting for it.”

The show’s response has made her a happy girl. “Our show is trending on number one on Jio Cinema. I am getting a lot of messages where people share how they find it quite relatable. The content today is mostly about maar dhaad, so I am glad a sweet and simple show is being appreciated like this.”

Monsoon magic has taken over Mumbai, and Natasha is making the most of it. “I am no more a student and not dependent on trains anymore, so I am enjoying drenching in Mumbai ki barish with my friends, followed by hot tea at home.”

When not acting, Natasha fills her days with lots of activity. “Horse riding brings me peace; I love to dance and do yoga, and enjoy my workouts.”

A couple of projects in the pipeline, she is at the liberty to speak only about one. “Mumbai Diaries Season 2 is what I am really looking forward to. Season one was appreciated much and I can vouch that this one will do well too,” Natasha signs off.