They lived his life on screen

Manoj Kumar: It was his first patriotic film, Shaheed, which led him to do a number of patriotic films and that earned him the nickname Bharat Kumar. Listed in the hit films of the year 1965, it was screened again on August, 15 2016 at the Independence Day Film Festival.

Ajay Devgn: In The Legend of Bhagat Singh by Rajkumar Santoshi, Ajay Devgn played the lead character. Dialogues were written by Piyush Mishra. Ajay Devgn is the most remembered face of Bhagat Singh and actor was hailed for his performance.

Bobby Deol: 23 March 1931: Shaheed was a film on Bhagat Singh in which Bobby Deol was the protagonist. Directed by Guddu Dhanoa the film depicts the events leading up to the hanging of Singh and his companions Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931.

Sonu Sood: Released in 2002, the Hindi language biographical film, Shaheed-E-Azam, had Sonu Sood playing Bhagat Singh, Raj Zutshi as Chandra Shekhar Azad, Manav Vij as Sukhdev and Dev Gill as Rajguru.