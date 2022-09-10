Madhur Bhandarkar reveals the inspiration behind his upcoming film on Kapil Sharma's show

Madhur Bhandarkar will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show with Tamannaah Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Shukla.
The team visited Kapil’s show to promote their upcoming film Babli Bouncer. Madhur spoke about the film and spilled the beans about his inspiration behind making this film. He said, “Being in the film industry all of us have seen that in many places there are male bouncers only. We explored that world and did some research on it. We got to know that there is a village of bouncers close to Delhi from where bouncers come and work here. So, it felt like an interesting world for the first time, we have seen male bouncers in many films but the story of a lady bouncer must be told.”
