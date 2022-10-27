Viral videos of cricket fans of both India and Pakistan dancing to Pasoori and Ishq Tera Tadpave at Melbourne Cricket Ground prove that music indeed is a great unifier

Mona

India-Pakistan rivalry on the cricket ground is at its peak, but recently Melbourne Cricket Ground became a witness to joyous fans from both sides dance to the tunes of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori and Sukhbir’s Ishq Tera Tadpave /Oh Ho Ho Ho. Music sure transcends boundaries.

When it comes to India and Pakistan–the composite heritage and culture have ensured that the music remains the unifying factor. If Pasoori is the latest Pakistani hit to rock the listeners on both sides; earlier Junoon’s Sayonee, Bilal Saeed-Momina Mustehsan’s Baari, Junaid Asghar’s Mere Rashk-e-Qamar, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan-Momina Mustehsan’s Afreen Afreen received similar love. Indian films and music have won fans on the other side with Sanju, Sultan, PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan making it to highest grosser list!

Sukhbir

The sheer bonhomie at Melbourne Cricket Ground has pleasantly surprised one and all. Singer Ali Sethi sharing the MCG video posted on Instagram, “It should not be possible (and IS NOT possible, according to scowly gargoyles in both our countries) for people so steeped in mistrust and animosity to suddenly forget their differences and unite in a frantic dance routine. (*pulls out roster of wars, failed diplomacy, endless sabotage, myopic movie bans, vindictive visa restrictions yada yada) Yet, here we are, Indians and Pakistanis, just after facing off in a tense cricket match (hi, Melbourne!), hopping merrily with our arms entwined and shouting the lyrics to a song called Pasoori. So...weird, so freakin cool, it gives me joy and it breaks my heart... (sic).” Though, it remains debatable whether the video was shot before or after the exhilarating match. The video that has gone viral has upped faith and enthusiasm all across the world. American rapper Raja Kumari posted on Insta, “This is a dream, only music can do this.” When singer Jasleen Aulakh saw the Melbourne video she got teary eyed. “This is so good. I like Pasoori and have been a huge Sukhbir fan. Seeing people from two countries dance together to their songs is so electrifying.”

While Jasleen is happy for the Melbourne moment, she wishes that artistes from both the sides could collaborate. “I often hear from my fans from Pakistan. There is one young boy, Qamran, who has kept in touch over the years and gives me regular cricket updates. He along with many others wishes to see me perform. I even had an invite from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Pakistan) to perform at a University there but didn’t get visa.”

Folk singer Pammi Bai is as elated as others. “It shows music in its true beauty.” Pasoori takes after folk beats, something that Pammi Bai has been working on for a long time. He has also established a folk band. “Folk has deep rooted connect with listeners, especially between India and Pakistan that share the same heritage. It connects with the masses. It’s in our blood stream.”

If Pasoori is the latest entry in the music scene, it debuted in February 2022, Sukhbir has been making people dance to his Ishq Tera Tadpave tunes since 1999. Earlier, it was Kala Chashma that won people all across the globe with people from different countries and ethnicities making reels. Jasleen insists that this is the time to channelise the power of music. “We need to use music to strive for what is best for humanity and aim at unity, peace and prosperity for one and all.”

Hit formula

Passoori that debuted in Season 14 of Coke Studio — Pakistan’s longest-running music show — in February 2022 has been a huge hit. Coke Studio was launched by Pakistani musician Rohail Hyatt. The show has given platform to both established and emerging artists like Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen, Arif Lohar, Hadiqa Kiani and Meesha Shafi. India and Bangladesh have their own versions, but Coke Studio Pakistan has remained most popular. “Coke Studio India hasn’t done well because being based in Mumbai it has failed to tap the regional talent. If they move to Delhi or Punjab, they will be able to scout new artistes,” says Pammi Bai.

All about pAsoori