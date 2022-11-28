‘We give our life to a show’ : Neha Yadav, who plays Rambha in Ishq Ki Daastan—Naagmani, says she has problem disconnecting with her character. Read on...

What is the best compliment you’ve got for your character?

Someone told me that nobody could have played this character better than me, and that is the best compliment I have got so far.

How much time do you take to get into your character?

It takes me about 45 minutes with hair and costume.

How much does your character affects you emotionally as you’re living it daily?

Initially, it was a bit difficult for me to get into the skin of my character but with time it became a part of me. It’s important to disconnect from the character emotionally.

Do you carry your character home or are you a person who leaves the character on the sets?

My character is a shape shifter and I don’t carry my character home. Having said that, there are some characteristics that I relate to, like cracking jokes and laughing. Rambha is a villain but she is not all that bad.

Daily soaps mean a lot of hard work. What motivates you to go on?

Yes, daily soaps require a lot of hard work, sincerity and dedication because we shoot for about 12-13 hours a day. Literally, we give our life to the show, and so, we have to enjoy it. I love everything about my job. I want to make the most of it. Not everybody gets to do what she/he really loves.

Hindi shows have evolved content-wise. What is your viewpoint?

Hindi shows have evolved content-wise and there is an audience for all kinds of content today. I feel television has a wider reach than OTT. TV shows become a part of people’s daily life. There is everything on TV— fiction, non-fiction, fantasy, comedy, and drama. You get to enjoy every flavour.

Off the camera, what are the activities do you do with your co-actors?

I like to read, paint, and chat with everyone on the sets and I am close to everyone.

Dangal TV is known for its unique content. What is your viewpoint?

Dangal TV has become very popular, and rightfully so. It’s got an amazing set of shows that connect well with the audience. I am glad that I am a part of the show and platform, which is growing by leaps and bounds.