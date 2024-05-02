When actor Balraj Sahni raced against a train for a film scene

IANS

More than three decades before Aamir Khan’s train stunt in Ghulam (1998), this actor did a daredevil challenge on screen! Balraj Sahni also involved Meena Kumari in his risky ruse in Pinjre ke Panchhi (1966), which — in another strange resemblance with Aamir’s film — was shot at Khandala. The scene had her walking on the rail tracks in a bid to commit suicide, even as he ran after her and managed to pull her aside from the rushing train at the last minute.

The filmmaker only wanted shots of Sahni running after her and pulling her away; those were to be juxtapositioned later. Sahni, however, knew that a train would pass the spot soon, and if they moved fast, the whole scene could be filmed there only. He asked the director, who, in turn, asked the actress, and she agreed.

With all arrangements in place, he started chasing Meena Kumari amid shrill whistles from the approaching train’s driver, who ‘must have been horrified to see us right in the middle of the track’. The train must have been only a few yards away when Sahni dragged Meena Kumari away, he recalled in his autobiography Meri Filmi Atamkatha. The shot came out perfect, but Sahni, who was above 50 then, only later realised how he had imperilled both of them.

Going to her hotel room to apologise, he found her sitting with her head in her hands. He acknowledged his recklessness but also questioned why she went along. “You were so very keen on taking that shot at one go! How could I then stop you?” was Meena Kumari’s disarming response with a rare smile.

This aim of realism marked the film career of Balraj Sahni, born on May 1 in Rawalpindi in 1913.

