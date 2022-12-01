When Munawar met Shehnaaz…

Actress and talk-show host Shehnaaz Gill recently met stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui at a party. The latter took to his social media handle and posted a couple of pictures with Shehnaaz. The Lock Upp winner, who is known for his shayarana andaaz, even wrote some poetry for the lady!

The caption read, “Ab nahi hum charago ke mohtaj, uski ankhein mehfile roshan karti hai. Mai kitaaben almari me rakh aaya hun, Suna hai woh ba-kamaal insaan padti hai – Munawar. She is beautiful at heart too.”

Shehnaaz wrote ‘Thank You’ in the comments’ section. While Shehnaaz will make her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Munawar was last seen in reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. He even emerged as the winner of Lock Upp.