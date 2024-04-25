 NCP(SP) manifesto: Rs 1 lakh/year dole to poor women, jobless youth, minimum wage hike : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • NCP(SP) manifesto: Rs 1 lakh/year dole to poor women, jobless youth, minimum wage hike

NCP(SP) manifesto: Rs 1 lakh/year dole to poor women, jobless youth, minimum wage hike

Favours caste census, stresses on welfare of farmers and women

NCP(SP) manifesto: Rs 1 lakh/year dole to poor women, jobless youth, minimum wage hike

Sharad Pawar. ANI



PTI

Pune, April 25

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Thursday unveiled its manifesto, favouring caste census and promising a separate commission for farmers' welfare, right to apprenticeship, 50 per cent reservation for women in jobs.

Sharad Pawar, along with state President Jayant Patil and other senior functionaries disclosed the salient aspects of the Manifesto, which include an aid of Rs 1 lakh per year to a woman from all the poor families in the country under the Mahalakshmi Scheme, and help make crores of women as 'lakhpatis'.

A like amount shall be given as a stipend to the educated jobless youth, who will be provided free training and skilling in the government or private sector for a year and prepare them to take up jobs of their choice. Sharad Pawar-led party said it supports full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and rejects the idea of 'one nation, one election'.

As per the manifesto, titled "Shapatnama", the NCP (SP) will review and propose changes to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register for Citizens (NRC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other laws "conflicting" with the constitutional principles.

It also mentioned that the party advocates empowering state and local governments, reviewing power distribution and enforcing constitutional amendments.

"We will demand a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations. We will ban contract labour in government sectors and legally protect the contract workers' benefits," Maharashtra NCP(SP) president Jayant Patil said addressing a press conference here.

The manifesto, unveiled in the presence of NCP (SP) chief and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar, also favours caste census, scrapping of the Agnipath scheme, safety audit for women and strengthening cyber laws related to them.

The NCP (SP) said it endorses the five "nyay" (guarantees) of the Congress mentioned in the grand old party's manifesto on the issues pertaining to farmers, youth, women, labourers and caste census.

Patil said if the party gets a chance to be in power at the Centre, it would give the Goods and Services Tax (GST) a "human face".

"LPG cylinder prices will be kept at Rs 500 and if necessary, will be subsidised by the government. Petrol, diesel tax will be restructured," he said.

To a query on Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking to know what Pawar has contributed to the agriculture sector, the NCP (SP) chief said, "I don't wish to react to the remarks of those who have negligible knowledge of the sector. He should first speak on what his government has done in the last 10 years."

The manifesto also outlined the party's foreign policy related to strategic global diplomacy, fostering partnerships that resonate with India's role on the world stage,  and highlighted the party's views on national and internal security..

"We also prioritise judicial reforms, ensuring access to justice and inclusive representation within the judiciary," the NCP (SP) said in the manifesto.

Patil said the manifesto emphasises on "all-inclusive" development and speaks of affordable health and education, the party's views on environment, art and culture and what is proposes to do if voted to power.

The Sharad Pawar-led party's manifesto also highlights welfare measures for the LGBTQ community. —with inputs from IANS

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Caste census #Congress #Sharad Pawar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

2
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

3
Punjab

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

4
India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at campaign rally in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary releases ‘objectionable’ poster of Charanjit Singh Channi, suspended from Congress

6
India

AFT asks Delhi HC to initiate contempt action against defence ministry for failing to pay enhanced pension to widow of fratricide victim

7
Delhi

Can’t control poll, hacking of EVMs mere suspicion: Supreme Court in VVPAT case

8
Haryana

Supreme Court stays construction of four dams inside Haryana’s Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary

9
Himachal

Congress in dilemma over fielding BJP rebels in Himachal Pradesh bypolls

10
India

MP Navneet Rana faces tough challenge from MVA’s Balwant Wankhede in Amravati

Don't Miss

View All
Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

Top News

EC seeks BJP's response on Opposition charge of PM Modi violating model code

Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct

ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...

Massive landslide hit Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away

Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away

Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...

Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case

Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case

For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...

JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile

JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile

Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...

6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies

6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies

51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...


Cities

View All

Two groups clash outside immigration agency office

Two groups clash outside immigration agency office in Amritsar

Sacrilege: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh fires another salvo against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Over 3 kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran; 1 held

Amritsar: Two of carjackers gang nabbed, two vehicles recovered

Ajnala man arrested for kidnapping Chandigarh-based taxi driver

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

After talks with CTU officials, PRTC restores service to Chandigarh

After talks with CTU officials, PRTC restores service to Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Haryana cop among three held for graft

Finally, AAP, Congress hold joint public event in Chandigarh

Will resolve your issues if elected, Sanjay Tandon tells furniture shop owners

Chandigarh to offer red carpet entry at 55 model polling stations

Delhi CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, ED tells Supreme Court; AAP terms Central probe agency a 'lie machine'

Delhi CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, ED tells Supreme Court; AAP terms Central probe agency a 'lie machine'

Sunita Kejriwal likely to join AAP’s Lok Sabha campaign in Delhi, will hold roadshows this weekend: Sources

JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile

Delhi CM to continue his struggle, says AAP minister after meeting him

Can’t control poll, hacking of EVMs mere suspicion: Supreme Court in VVPAT case

Jalandhar boy Rachit Aggarwal secures AIR 25 in JEE-Mains 2024

Jalandhar boy Rachit Aggarwal secures AIR 25 in JEE-Mains 2024

Snatchers have a free run in Jalandhar

3 nabbed for snatching vehicles in Jalandhar

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary releases ‘objectionable’ poster of Charanjit Singh Channi, suspended from Congress

Day after Vijay Sampla’s nephew leaves BJP, Sunil Jakhar, Vijay Rupani meet ex-minister

Ludhiana tops state in election code violation complaints, 86% resolved

Ludhiana tops state in election code violation complaints, 86% resolved

Amarinder’s loyalists mum on extending support to Bittu

Employee gets stuck between buses, dies

Three of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested, 12 bikes recovered

2 youths held with heroin

Punjabis by its side, varsity has a bright future: Prof Arvind

Punjabis by its side, varsity has a bright future: Prof Arvind

Land relief: Farmers to stop entry of AAP, BJP nominees in 24 Patiala villages

RGNUL Vice-Chancellor interacts with students

Speed up wheat lifting in mandis, officials told