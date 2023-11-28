10 fresh dengue cases in district

Ludhiana, November 27
On Monday, 10 cases of dengue were reported from the district, of which eight were from urban and two from rural areas. A total of 1,201 cases have been reported so far from the district.
Today, there were 94 active cases in the district, of which 73 belong to urban and 21 from rural areas. Eighteen persons have lost their lives to dengue in the district so far.
People need to take precautions by wearing full sleeve shirts, cover their legs and feet, use mosquito repellents in houses and use mosquito nets where needed. Everyone should ensure that there is no waterlogging around their houses or uncovered water kept on their premises, particularly on the rooftop.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manual drilling at Silkyara tunnel on, Uttarakhand CM says pipes inserted up to 52 metres
The breakthrough point is 57 metres, Pushkar Dhami tells rep...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sikhs of America says gurdwaras are places of worship and sh...
Hamas releases 4th batch of hostages, truce extended for 2 more days
The ministry says that in exchange, 33 Palestinian prisoners...
'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video
Congress writes to MP CEO over postal ballot 'malpractice'; ...
Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on ventilator support
Bal has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram