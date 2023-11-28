10 fresh dengue cases in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 27

On Monday, 10 cases of dengue were reported from the district, of which eight were from urban and two from rural areas. A total of 1,201 cases have been reported so far from the district.

Today, there were 94 active cases in the district, of which 73 belong to urban and 21 from rural areas. Eighteen persons have lost their lives to dengue in the district so far.

People need to take precautions by wearing full sleeve shirts, cover their legs and feet, use mosquito repellents in houses and use mosquito nets where needed. Everyone should ensure that there is no waterlogging around their houses or uncovered water kept on their premises, particularly on the rooftop.

#dengue