14 fresh dengue cases

Ludhiana, November 24
On Friday, 14 cases of dengue were reported from the district, of which six were from urban and eight from rural areas. A total of 1,168 cases of dengue have been reported from the district so far.
Today, there were 87 active cases in the district, of which 68 belong to urban and 19 from rural areas. Eighteen persons have lost their lives to dengue in the district so far.
Everyone should ensure that there is no waterlogging around their houses or uncovered water kept on the house premises, particularly on the rooftop.
