14 test +ve for dengue in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 11

The Civil Surgeon’s office on Saturday confirmed 14 new positive cases of dengue in the district.

Of them, seven cases have been reported from urban areas and the rest from rural areas.

A total of 983 positive cases of dengue have been reported from the district to date. At present, there are 118 active cases of dengue and patients are under treatment at different hospitals. Eighteen suspected dengue deaths have been reported from the district so far.

#dengue