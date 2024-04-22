2 women among five booked for Rs 5 lakh fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

The Basti Jodhewal police station yesterday registered a case of fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy against five persons, including two women. The suspects created fake documents of a plot that actually didn’t belong to them and cheated the victim of Rs 5 lakh.

The suspects have been identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Katani Kalan; Gursewak Singh; Harbhajan Singh; Inderpreet Kaur; and Ramandeep Kaur.

A case has been registered on the complaint of Sanjay Sharma of Salem Tabri.

The complainant alleged that he was looking to invest money in some property, and in the meantime, two women who were neighbours of his brother-in-law, Krishan Lal, showed a plot at Kakowal Abadi. The duo claimed that plot belongs to Balwinder Singh. Harbhajan and Gursewak Singh acted as property dealers in finalising the deal.

The complainant said after negotiation, a deal was struck at Rs 16.90 lakh. On different dates, he gave Rs 5 lakh in advance to the accused Balwinder. Notably, Balwinder had claimed that he was the owner of that plot, and he even showed documents for that plot. However, when the property record was verified, he was shocked to know that Balwinder was not the real owner of that plot; rather, he posed as the owner to commit fraud.

