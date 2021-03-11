22 acres freed from illegal occupation in villages in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 29
The Panchayat Department got 22 acres freed from the illegal occupation in different villages.
Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and the guidance of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Amit Kumar Panchal, shamlat lands of gram panchayats have been freed from illegal occupation, said District Development Panchayat Officer (DDPO) Sanjeev Kumar.
He said the Panchayat Department cleared about 22 acres of panchayat land under Block Ludhiana-1 and Machhiwara Sahib.
Block Development Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Malkit Singh said under Block Ludhiana-1, 10 acres of gram panchayat of Bagga Khurd and 2 acres 4 kanal land of Burj Labran have been freed.
Apart from this Block Development Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Amardeep Singh said the department took possession of 2 acres 5 marla land of gram panchayat Hayatpur and 8 acres 1 kanal 19 marla land of Sensowal Kalan after clearing illegal occupation.
Disclosing this here today, DDPO Sanjeev Kumar said a drive to get illegally occupied panchayat lands freed would be started soon in various villages of the district.
