24 fresh dengue cases in district

Ludhiana, November 4

On Saturday, 24 persons tested positive for dengue in the district, of which 20 belong to urban and four to rural areas. Fifteen persons belonging to the district have lost their lives so far.

Now, the total count of dengue cases has reached 834. Today, there were 146 active cases, of which 114 belong to urban and 32 to rural areas. They are admitted to various hospitals across the district.

Symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, vomiting, skin rash, and mild bleeding. People should not let water get stagnant in and around their houses and adopt hygienic practices.

