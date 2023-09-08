25 new traders register at GST camp

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 7

Teams of Ludhiana district zone 4 of the state GST Department organised a camp for facilitating traders to get new registrations under the GST Act here today.

The camp registered more than 25 new traders on the spot and their Temporary Reference Numbers (TRNs) were generated under the GST Act. It was organised after the directions of Arshdeep Singh Thind, Taxation Commissioner, and Darvir Raj, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes.

“The department has started a campaign for new registrations under the GST Act against the backdrop of the success of schemes like Mera Bill App and Bill Liyao Inaam Pao,” said Sumandeep Kaur, Assistant Commissioner, GST.

She said that as more people had begun downloading the Mera Bill mobile app and uploading the details of their purchases, it had become imperative for all eligible dealers to register under the Act to avoid legal consequences.

“The public was enthusiastic about the camp and a large number of traders engaged in small business visited the camp to get clarifications regarding the process and procedures involved under the GST Act,” said Sumandeep.

