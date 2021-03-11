3 arrested for robbing woman of Rs 60K in Ludhiana; 2 mobile phones snatched

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 25

The police have arrested three persons in the course of investigation of a robbery of Rs 60,000 from a woman, running a Verka milk agency on Noorwala Road here.

Rajinder Kaur, resident of Lajpat Nagar in Shivpuri, had reported to the police that on April 10 evening, three youths had barged into her shop and fled after snatching an envelope containing around Rs 60,000. During investigation of the case, the police nabbed three persons on Sunday and recovered Rs 10,000 from them.

The robbers, identified as Angrej, resident of Jaspal Colony, Ajit, resident of Basant Vihar, and Ashu, resident of Kakowal Road, have been booked under Section 379-B of the IPC.

Meanwhile, two persons lost their mobile phones to snatchers at different places in the city. Gopal Krishan, resident of Kot Mangal Singh, Miller Ganj, reported to the police that when he was going back home from duty late in the night, six motorcycle-borne persons stopped him near Kashmir Nagar and fled after snatching his mobile phone.

In another incident, a snatcher, riding a motorcycle without number plate, came from behind and snatched a mobile phone from Vinod Kumar, resident of Chander Nagar, on Saturday evening while the victim was walking in front of his house talking on phone.

The police have registered cases under Section 379-B of the IPC.

Shop, house burgled

A readymade garments shop in Guru Nanak Nagar, Bhamian Kalan, was burgled on the intervening night of April 22 and 23. Thieves took away readymade shirts, pants and t-shirts after breaking open the main shutter of the shop. On a complaint lodged by owner of the shop Paramjit Singh, resident of Khasi Kalan, the police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.

Varun Puri, resident of Moti Nagar, lodged a report with police that thieves broke into his house between April 12 and 18 when he, along with his family members, had gone to Srinagar. “When we came back, we found the bedroom lock broken and house ransacked. Thieves had taken away four mobile phones, Nikkon camera, Sony headphones and Phillips trimmer,” he said. The police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.