3 drug smugglers held in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 27

The Ludhiana rural police yesterday nabbed three smugglers, including a woman, in separate cases and recovered drugs from their possession.

In the first case, the police nabbed two smugglers, namely Lovepreet Singh of Sherpur Kalan and Kirandeep Kaur Kirna of Disposal road, Jagraon. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.

Investigating officer ASI Randhir Singh said secret information was received that Lovepreet Singh and Kirandeep Kaur are into the heroin smuggling trade and they are on the way to Kokri village in Jagraon from the Moga side to deliver heroin to their clients.

Accordingly, a police party laid a trap and stopped the Swift Dzire car in which the duo were travelling. During the checking of car, 50 gram of heroin was recovered. The car was also impounded.

In another case registered under the NDPS Act, the rural police nabbed Pankaj of Civil Lines, Moga, and recovered 1.25 kg of opium and Rs 32,000 drug money from them. The police also impounded the Toyota Fortuner of the accused.

Investigating officer ASI Balwinder Singh said acting on secret information, a naka was laid at a village near Jagraon. The Toyota Fortuner in which Pankaj was travelling was stopped for checking. During the search of the vehicle, opium and drug money were recovered.