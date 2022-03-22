4 held in vehicle theft, snatching cases

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 21

The police have arrested four persons for vehicle theft and snatching incidents and recovered a stolen Honda Activa scooter, a stolen motorcycle and three mobile phones from their possession.

Two persons, identified as Prem Singh, a resident of Sekhewal Road, and Vijay Kumar of Nanak Nagar, were arrested by the police on Sunday from opposite Shanidev Mandir in Amarpura while the accused were riding a stolen Honda Activa scooter bearing a fake registration number. The accused have been booked under Sections 379 and 473 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the other incident, the city police nabbed two persons believed to be involved in several incidents of theft and snatching on Sunday. The accused, identified as Ekdeep Singh, a resident of Kot Mangal Singh, New Janta Nagar, and Jaspinder Singh of New Janta Nagar have been booked under Sections 379-B and 411 of the IPC. The police said at the time of the arrest, the accused were riding a stolen Hero Honda motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 10DJ 7522). Besides the motorcycle, the police have recovered three stolen mobile phones and a ‘daat’ (sword) from the duo.

In another incident, the police have arrested a liquor vend employee, Ashu Dang, a resident of Khanna, while his co-employee and accomplice Babbu Bajwa has been booked under Sections 406 and 379 of the IPC for misappropriation of Rs 25,000 from the sale money of the vend. The owner of the vend, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Gagandeep Colony, Basti Jodhewal, had lodged a complaint that the duo had misappropriated funds and had committed breach of trust.

An unspecified number of suspected thieves who were out for a recce in the industrial belt of Seerha village to commit thefts in knitting and other factories evaded a police patrol party at Dheri village. They managed to escape leaving their Force pickup vehicle (bearing registration no. PB 10FF 5972) on the spot. The police had received a tip-off that the gang members had committed thefts in various factories in the Seerha-Bajra area. The police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code on Sunday.