44 trains cancelled, 64 diverted

Ludhiana, April 24
Amid the farmer unions blocking the railway tracks at Shambhu railway station, demanding the release of three farmers arrested by Haryana Police, passengers at Ludhiana railway station are continuously facing inconveniences due to delays or cancellations of many trains for the past eight days. On Wednesday, a total of 44 trains were cancelled while 64 trains were diverted through different routes.
According to information by the Railways, the trains were mainly diverted through Ambala-Chandigarh-New Morinda-Sirhind-Sahnewal, Ludhiana-Dhuri-Jakhal,Sahnewal-Chandigarh-Ambala, Jakhal-Dhuri-Ludhiana and Ludhiana-Chandigarh-Ambala routes.
Notably, farmer unions had sat on dharna on the rail tracks at Shambhu railway station on April 17. Since then, many trains have been canceled and diverted. Hundreds of passengers have been issued refunds. It is still unclear when the protesters will lift their dharna, leading to restoration of rail traffic.
