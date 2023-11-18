63 more cases of stubble burning reported today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 17

As many as 63 cases of stubble burning were reported from Ludhiana district. Now, the total number of cases from the district have reached to 1,697. The average Air Quality Index of Ludhiana today was 225

Further intensifying drive against the stubble burning practices, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik today visited hotspot villages wherein she urged the farmers to join hands with the government to protect environment from the ill-effects of stubble burning.

The DC visited the Bassian village near Raikot which is among stubble burning hotspots and held a detailed deliberation with all stakeholders to stop stubble burning practices in the village.

The DC urged the farmers to adopt crop residue management practices.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning