7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 1

Seven persons have been booked for allegedly committing a fraud of Rs 2.45 crore with a resident of Lohara under the pretext of issuing various policies. The four accused have been identified as Sharanjeet Singh, Rajeshwari, Captain, and Varsha, while the rest remain unidentified. They have been accused of committing fraud with the complainant since December 2018.

Gurnam Singh of Lohara village alleged that the accused, in collusion, obtained a significant amount of money from him by pretending to procure policies from different companies. He alleged that the accused took Rs 2.45 crore from him, but the amount was never returned. A case has been was registered at Daba Police Station.

