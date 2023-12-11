70-g heroin, tablets seized during cordon & search operation

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, December 10

The police claimed to have nabbed seven persons, including two proclaimed offenders (POs), during a cordon and search (CASO) operation undertaken in the region during the wee hours on Sunday.

Drugs and narcotics, including 70 grams of heroin and 600 habit-forming tablets, were recovered from the premises searched by police teams, each led by a DSP-rank official.

Intensive search carried out Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said separate teams, each led by a DSP, conducted an intensive search of residential and commercial premises at hotspots known for illicit trade of drugs falling under the Ahmedgarh and Amargarh segments of Malerkotla district on Sunday morning.

The suspects were identified as Mohammad Tariq of Amargarh, Sukhwinder Kaur, alias Ghugi, of Kanganwal, Bhajan Kaur of Bhurthala Mander village (wanted in a NDPS case), Nasim Akhtar, alias Gabar, of Nawab Colony (PO), Ajay Singh of Andhlra Vehra, Mohammad Sehzad, alias Bandri, and Mohammad Shamshad, alias Sadhu, both residents of Dhobi Ghat Mohalla.

“Though cops posted at various police stations and chowkis had been conducting checking in routine, we conducted an intensified search as part of state-wide CASO operations. Besides seizing 70 grams of heroin and 600 intoxicant tablets from different persons, our teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders who had been evading arrest for five years,” said Khakh, adding that action was taken on the basis of confirmed intelligence inputs.

The police are also rounding up habitual criminals under Section 110 of the CrPC, a provision intended to incapacitate ex-convicts or habitual criminals who are dangerous for the interests of peace loving residents.