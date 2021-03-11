8 booked for duping Ludhiana residents of crores

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

The Police Division No. 2 on Friday registered a case against eight persons, including Gurwinder Sandhu of Jalandhar, Anik Kumar of Pune, Sachin and Vikas of Chattisgarh, Ashish and Maninder of Madhya Pradesh, Anand Nirmal of Delhi, and Sanjiv Jaiswal of Ludhiana, who duped several residents of crores, on the pretext of investing their money in chit fund companies.

Investigating officer SI Sukhwinder Singh said accused had collected crores of rupees from many people and assured them that they would invest it in chit fund companies, which would give huge returns.

Later, investors came to know that accused instead of investing their money in companies kept it with themselves and issued fake receipts. Further probe was on, said the police.