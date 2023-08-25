8 held two bank employees captive, extorted money

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 24

The Police Division 6 yesterday registered a case against eight persons who had held two persons, including a manager of ICICI Bank, captive at the main suspect’s home in New Amar Nagar here and extorted money from him.

Four of the suspects have been identified, They are Nitish Kumar of New Amar Nagar, Pawan, Deepu and Monu.

The complainant, Sandeep Kumar of Bhamian Kalan, said he was working as a relationship manager with ICICI Bank at Feroze Gandhi Market. On August 18, a customer, Nitish Kumar, called him to his house to clear the pending payment of his credit card. He, along with his colleague Rajdeep, reached the house of the suspect around 4.45 pm.

“Before we could ask him to pay the money, the suspect along with his accomplices held us captive in a room. They snatched our identity cards and my ATM card. Afterwards, they assaulted us and took the PIN number of the card and withdrew Rs 39,400 from my account. Later, they asked my colleague to arrange Rs 25,000 more and threatened us of dire consequences if we fail to provide the money,” the complainant alleged.

“To prevent police action, the suspects forced us to write a statement on a white paper. They made us write that we have helped Nitish due to his poor financial condition and we have given money without any pressure,” he alleged.

ASI Davinder Singh said after registering a case, raids were on to nab the suspects.