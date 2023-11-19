891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 18

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla today visited Jagraon to take stock of stubble burning cases and action being taken by the police against the same.

He held a meeting with the SSP, Ludhiana, Navneet Bains, and asked him to ensure compliance of the Supreme Court orders which asked for a complete ban on stubble burning.

23 cases reported On Saturday, 23 cases of stubble burning were reported from Ludhiana district which has taken the total number of cases to 1720. The average AQI of Ludhiana as recorded by Central Pollution Control Board was 217.

“The Punjab Police have registered 891 FIRs against stubble burning from November 7 to date. After the Supreme Court orders, the police are ensuring compliance by stopping stubble burning and by taking required action against farmers. Today, cases of stubble burning have come down by 80 per cent which is a good sign,” said DGP Shukla.

The DGP said in the entire state, 1,072 flying squads to check the stubble burning have also been deployed. Besides imposing FIRs, in 7,310 cases, environmental fine of Rs 1.52 crore has also been imposed on farmers.

The DGP said in Jagraon only, 37 FIRs had been registered so far and in 306 cases, the police also imposed Rs 7.79 lakh fine on farmers.

“Our officers have been holding meetings with farmers and telling them about pollution being caused by stubble burning. If farmers still fail to mend their ways, the police will take action as per law as no one will be allowed to take law into their hands,”Shukla said.

