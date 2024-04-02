 A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

First phase to cover both sides of Laddowal Bypass at Rs 18.6 crore

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

The groundwork on the project will take off after lifting of the poll code restrictions. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 1

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the construction of cycle tracks along highways passing through Ludhiana, officials have confirmed.

A formal nod to this effect was given by NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav on the request of Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora in New Delhi recently.

BENEFITS OF CYCLE TRACKS

  • Will enhance health and wellness of citizens
  • Reduce traffic congestion
  • Develop a clean and green city

PROJECT REPORT

First phase: Laddowal Bypass

Covered area: 0-4.5-km, 5.06-15-km

Length: 14.44-km

Specifications: Part-I: 0 to 4.5-km stretch: 2-meter-wide bicycle track on service road or extended main carriageway (both sides) by providing a dedicated lane for cyclists divided by rumble strips, spring posts and road studs with synthetic enamel paint on existing concrete pavement

Part-II: 5.06 to 15-km stretch: 2.25-meter-wide cycle track with cement concrete pavement M-30 of 150-mm thickness over granular sub-base of 150-mm thickness with the provision of streetlight poles and road studs along the track on both sides and markings

Cost: Rs 18,59,62,865

Current status: Approval granted, work to begin after MCC

(Source: NHAI)

The first phase of the ambitious environment-friendly project will cover both sides of Laddowal Bypass at the cost of Rs 18.6 crore, the NHAI has said.

However, the groundwork on the project will take off after the poll code, which was at present in force for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections across the country.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana, popularly known as Manchester of India, is the largest manufacturer of bicycles in the world.

With this, the industrial hub can become the most bicycle-friendly city in the country.

Arora told The Tribune here on Monday that the NHAI Chairman had intimated him that the formal approval to construct the cycle tracks along the highways in Ludhiana had been accorded but the construction work on the project would begin once the MCC restrictions were lifted.

The Rajya Sabha MP has been apprised by the NHAI that a 2-meter-wide bicycle track will be built on the service road or extended main carriageway from 0 to 4.5-km (both sides) by providing a dedicated lane for cyclists divided by rumble strips, spring posts and road studs with synthetic enamel paint on existing concrete pavement.

Further, in the Greenfield Zone, from 5.06 to 15-km, a 2.25-meter-wide cycle track with cement concrete pavement M-30 of 150-mm thickness will be laid over granular sub-base of 150-mm thickness with the provision of streetlight poles and road studs along the track on both sides and markings, as per specifications.

The 17.041-km Laddowal Bypass runs parallel to Sidhwan Canal from 0 to 5-km, having built up area on both sides of carriageway/service road. Further, the stretch from 5 to 17.041-km is a Greenfield corridor, having a ROW of 60-meter.

“In the light of public demand/MP’s reference, an estimate for construction of the bicycle track along Laddowal Bypass amounting to Rs 18,59,62,865 (including 18 per cent GST) has been approved by the competent authority of the NHAI,” Arora has been informed.

In his subsequent meetings and communications, the MP had urged the NHAI Chairman to establish cycle tracks along the national highways in Ludhiana. He had apprised the NHAI Chairman that on World Bicycle Day last year, he had attended functions organised by the cycle industry in Ludhiana, wherein the demand was raised to build cycle tracks and promote cycling and the industry as well.

Arora had pointed out that Ludhiana was a hub for cycle manufacturing in the world and the largest cycle production unit in the world was also located in the city.

Rajya Sabha MP had apprised the NHAI Chairman that bicycle was a mode of transportation being used more in western countries. “The use of bicycles is environment-friendly, good for people’s health and is also an affordable means of transportation for the common man,” he had mentioned while requesting the NHAI Chairman to make cycle tracks along the NHAI highways wherever possible and feasible. Arora had suggested that the cycle tracks could be made along Laddowal Bypass, Ferozepur Road and Elevated Road in Ludhiana.

He had further mentioned that according to his information, some proposals were already lying with the head office, which could be examined and approved. “Let us set an example with Ludhiana, how bicycles can be used for transportation as in countries such as the Netherlands,” he had urged the NHAI Chairman. Arora has thanked the NHAI chief for accepting his request and giving nod for construction of cycle tracks on both sides of the highways, as per the availability of land and feasibility, in Ludhiana.

To mitigate pollution, congestion: MP

“It would mitigate pollution and congestion, besides enhancing safety on streets. Vehicle-free zones, cycle highways, shared streets planned in a phased manner would ensure citizens adopt and adapt for a positive outcome in the long run. Being one of the most polluted cities in the world, Ludhiana can be made clean and green by promoting cycling, which would reduce pollution levels. It would also re-discover the bicycle capital of the world,” said Sanjeev Arora, RS MP.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

2
India

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

3
Business

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

4
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

5
Haryana

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into Punjab farmer's death during protest

6
Himachal

10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

7
Punjab

Won't contest Lok Sabha election, says Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal

8
India

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

9
India

No coercive step against Congress over Rs 3,500 crore demand notices till Lok Sabha election, I-T Dept tells Supreme Court

10
Schools

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...

North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea

North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea

There are concerns that North Korea could further dial up pr...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

ICP Attari records highest ever import in 2023-24 FY

INDIA VOTES 2024: In Taranjit, BJP fields Jat Sikh who can’t be labelled ‘outsider’ in Amritsar

Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest, 8.8% registrations in five months

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest in Chandigarh, 8.8% registrations in five months

March GST collection in Chandigarh increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

Chandigarh: 3 foreigners arrested with 204.86 gm drug

INDIA VOTES 2024: To take on rivals, Chandigarh BJP sets up hi-tech war room

Mohali residents asked to deposit licensed weapons

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

Supreme Court seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP government alleging non-release of DJB funds

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

After Sushil Rinku & Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, more AAP councillors likely to follow suit

Complaint lodged against Congress leader

Act tough to stop flow of illegal liquor: DC

Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Lok Sabha Poll: Security forces take out flag march in Ludhiana

DC inspects proposed strong rooms, counting centres

PSEB Class V Exams: Girls outperform boys again

Female artiste alleges misbehaviour

AAP ex-MP joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

VB arrests two for graft

284 students receive degrees

Police conduct flag march at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man hit by train at Sirhind, dies