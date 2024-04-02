A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 1

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the construction of cycle tracks along highways passing through Ludhiana, officials have confirmed.

A formal nod to this effect was given by NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav on the request of Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora in New Delhi recently.

BENEFITS OF CYCLE TRACKS Will enhance health and wellness of citizens

Reduce traffic congestion

Develop a clean and green city PROJECT REPORT First phase: Laddowal Bypass Covered area: 0-4.5-km, 5.06-15-km Length: 14.44-km Specifications: Part-I: 0 to 4.5-km stretch: 2-meter-wide bicycle track on service road or extended main carriageway (both sides) by providing a dedicated lane for cyclists divided by rumble strips, spring posts and road studs with synthetic enamel paint on existing concrete pavement Part-II: 5.06 to 15-km stretch: 2.25-meter-wide cycle track with cement concrete pavement M-30 of 150-mm thickness over granular sub-base of 150-mm thickness with the provision of streetlight poles and road studs along the track on both sides and markings Cost: Rs 18,59,62,865 Current status: Approval granted, work to begin after MCC (Source: NHAI)

The first phase of the ambitious environment-friendly project will cover both sides of Laddowal Bypass at the cost of Rs 18.6 crore, the NHAI has said.

However, the groundwork on the project will take off after the poll code, which was at present in force for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections across the country.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana, popularly known as Manchester of India, is the largest manufacturer of bicycles in the world.

With this, the industrial hub can become the most bicycle-friendly city in the country.

Arora told The Tribune here on Monday that the NHAI Chairman had intimated him that the formal approval to construct the cycle tracks along the highways in Ludhiana had been accorded but the construction work on the project would begin once the MCC restrictions were lifted.

The Rajya Sabha MP has been apprised by the NHAI that a 2-meter-wide bicycle track will be built on the service road or extended main carriageway from 0 to 4.5-km (both sides) by providing a dedicated lane for cyclists divided by rumble strips, spring posts and road studs with synthetic enamel paint on existing concrete pavement.

Further, in the Greenfield Zone, from 5.06 to 15-km, a 2.25-meter-wide cycle track with cement concrete pavement M-30 of 150-mm thickness will be laid over granular sub-base of 150-mm thickness with the provision of streetlight poles and road studs along the track on both sides and markings, as per specifications.

The 17.041-km Laddowal Bypass runs parallel to Sidhwan Canal from 0 to 5-km, having built up area on both sides of carriageway/service road. Further, the stretch from 5 to 17.041-km is a Greenfield corridor, having a ROW of 60-meter.

“In the light of public demand/MP’s reference, an estimate for construction of the bicycle track along Laddowal Bypass amounting to Rs 18,59,62,865 (including 18 per cent GST) has been approved by the competent authority of the NHAI,” Arora has been informed.

In his subsequent meetings and communications, the MP had urged the NHAI Chairman to establish cycle tracks along the national highways in Ludhiana. He had apprised the NHAI Chairman that on World Bicycle Day last year, he had attended functions organised by the cycle industry in Ludhiana, wherein the demand was raised to build cycle tracks and promote cycling and the industry as well.

Arora had pointed out that Ludhiana was a hub for cycle manufacturing in the world and the largest cycle production unit in the world was also located in the city.

Rajya Sabha MP had apprised the NHAI Chairman that bicycle was a mode of transportation being used more in western countries. “The use of bicycles is environment-friendly, good for people’s health and is also an affordable means of transportation for the common man,” he had mentioned while requesting the NHAI Chairman to make cycle tracks along the NHAI highways wherever possible and feasible. Arora had suggested that the cycle tracks could be made along Laddowal Bypass, Ferozepur Road and Elevated Road in Ludhiana.

He had further mentioned that according to his information, some proposals were already lying with the head office, which could be examined and approved. “Let us set an example with Ludhiana, how bicycles can be used for transportation as in countries such as the Netherlands,” he had urged the NHAI Chairman. Arora has thanked the NHAI chief for accepting his request and giving nod for construction of cycle tracks on both sides of the highways, as per the availability of land and feasibility, in Ludhiana.

To mitigate pollution, congestion: MP

“It would mitigate pollution and congestion, besides enhancing safety on streets. Vehicle-free zones, cycle highways, shared streets planned in a phased manner would ensure citizens adopt and adapt for a positive outcome in the long run. Being one of the most polluted cities in the world, Ludhiana can be made clean and green by promoting cycling, which would reduce pollution levels. It would also re-discover the bicycle capital of the world,” said Sanjeev Arora, RS MP.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.