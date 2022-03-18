AAP breaches LIP bastion in Atam Nagar; two-time MLA Bains loses security deposit

AAP breaches LIP bastion in Atam Nagar; two-time MLA Bains loses security deposit

Kulwant Singh Sidhu with his supporters after winning elections from the Atam Nagar constituency in Ludhiana. File photo

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 17

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tsunami that swept the district in the Punjab Assembly polls breached the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) bastion Atam Nagar, which was represented by the LIP founder Simarjit Singh Bains (52) since its inception in 2012.

Past trend

Atam Nagar was carved out as an independent Assembly constituency following delimitation in 2009. This constituency, which was part of the Ludhiana Rural Vidhan Sabha segment earlier, had remained the bastion of Simarjit Singh Bains, the founder of LIP, who had won both the previous Assembly elections held here in 2012 and 2017. Besides Bains, the Congress has retained Kamaljit Singh Karwal, who was runner-up in the 2017 polls, while the SAD with its new alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had fielded a former MLA and leading lawyer Harish Rai Dhanda in place of Gurmeet Singh Kular, who had finished third from here in 2017. The AAP, BJP and SSM, which contested their maiden elections from this seat, had put up new faces Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Prem Mittal and Harkirat Singh Rana, respectively, who contested their maiden election. Bains had won his maiden election in 2012 as an Independent and later as LIP nominee in 2017.

A turncoat first-timer Kulwant Singh Sidhu (57) of the AAP won the urban seat by polling 44,601 votes, which were 77.52 per cent of 57,534 votes that the four candidates of the traditional parties, including a two-time MLA and a former MLA, collectively polled.

Except Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal (51), who managed to get his security deposit by securing 28,247 votes, which accounted for 26.88 per cent of the total polled votes, the two-time LIP founder MLA Bains, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) former MLA and leading lawyer Harish Rai Dhanda (61), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Prem Mittal (73) and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate Harkirat Singh Rana (59) lost their security deposits by failing to get the minimum required 16.67 per cent vote share.

Know your MLA

Kulwant Singh Sidhu had last year quit as the PPCC secretary to join the AAP in August after serving the Congress for almost 30 years. A law graduate from Shia College, Sidhu had joined the Congress in 1992 following his brother Hardial Singh’s election as an Independent municipal councillor here 1991. Running resorts and marriage palaces, Sidhu had taken up the cudgels against the two-time LIP MLA Simarjit Singh Bains while vowing to free Atam Nagar of widespread violence and drugs.

“Lawlessness, drugs and non-development of the area during the past 10 years forced the people to bring about change this time,” the new AAP MLA said, while adding, “We will ensure all-round development and check the illegal drug trade, which is rampant in the area, while ensuring better health, education and infrastructure facilities.”

99 voted for Bains’ wife

Surinder Kaur Bains (46), wife of two-time LIP MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, who had filed her nomination papers as a covering candidate of Simarjit but failed to withdraw and hence remained in the poll fray, polled 99 votes, constituting 0.09 per cent vote share. Though Bains and their party had been telling the electorate not to vote for Surinder, whose candidature they attributed to “technical glitch”, a few voters still made her their choice.

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve
Haryana

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in 45 days
Nation

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in Bangalore in 45 days

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City
Diaspora

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here’s a look at other actor-turned chief ministers
Lifestyle

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here's a look at other actor-turned chief ministers

United colours of ‘Basant’
Jalandhar

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in 45 days

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in Bangalore in 45 days

CM Mann: Anti-graft helpline on Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom day

Anti-graft helpline on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Gandhis engage with G-23 leaders, Rahul meets Hooda

Gandhis engage with G-23 leaders, Rahul Gandhi meets Bhupinder Hooda

Europe too buying crude from Russia, says MEA

Europe too buying crude from Russia, says MEA

No word on Wang Yi’s visit

Project in Haryana to mark black spots

Killer roads: Project in Haryana to mark black spots

Panipat chosen for rollout

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

Two nabbed with heroin, drug money

Health employees told to wear uniform during duty hours

Induction of Congress, SAD councillors irks AAP workers

Bhai Gurdas Library at Guru Nanak Dev University goes digital

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer’s house in Zirakpur

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer's house in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: 6 of Bishnoi gang booked for making extortion calls

VIP culture still in vogue at Chandigarh railway station

Chandigarh to set up group home for mentally ill in Sector 34

Expired fire extinguishers in Panchkula MC building

Government job for brother of IB officer killed in riots

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Technical glitch delays services on 3 Delhi Metro lines

Jamia professor held in Rs 1-lakh bribery case

Relief for SAD leader Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Relief for SAD leader Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Namdev Chowk bags best roundabout award

Poor start to vax drive for children

Groundwork paid off, will work for Kandi's development, says Dr Ravjot

Fake anti-graft helpline No. doing rounds on social media

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Parked car catches fire near bus stand

MC struggles to meet budget income target

Three fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Get fire NOC in 30 days or face action: MC to building owners

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Civil surgeon visits centres at Bahadurgarh and Jalalpur