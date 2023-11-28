Activists persuading farmers to shun stubble burning felicitated

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh / Raikot, November 27

Acting president of municipal council Kamaljit Singh Ubhi said that activists of the Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Kalgidhar Federation and Baba Budha Sewa Dal, led by Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee recognised enthusiasts who played outstanding roles in preventing degradation of environment by planting saplings and checking burning of agricultural waste.

Earlier organisers at Gurdwara Nanaksar at Kaleran in Ludhiana district led by Baba Lakha Singh had called upon paddy cultivators of the region to shun stubble burning and support the campaign launched by the administration for preventing environmental degradation.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Mandi #Pollution #Stubble Burning