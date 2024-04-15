Activities to mark fire safety week begin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 14

With focus on spreading awareness among residents regarding fire safety, the Fire Brigade wing of the Municipal Corporation commenced a week-long ‘Fire Safety Week’ in the city on Sunday.

On the first day, the fire brigade organised an awareness rally in the city.

The rally was organised on the theme ‘Ensure Fire Safety, Contribute Towards Nation-building’. It covered different parts of the city, including the Railway Station road, Ghumar Mandi, Sarabha Nagar, Gill Road. Fire brigade staffers also paid tribute to fire fighters who lost their lives in the line of duty by observing two-minute silence.

