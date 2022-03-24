After12 years, Ludhiana MC demolishes illegal top floor of building

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 23

Around 12 years after a matter of illegal construction came to light, the Municipal Corporation on Wednesday finally demolished the illegally constructed top floor of a building (SCO) at Gian Singh Rarewala Market, near Preet Palace, here.

However, the MC’s action came on the day of the hearing scheduled in the contempt petition regarding the illegal construction before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday. The MC Commissioner was summoned for today’s hearing before the court as the civic body had failed to act against the illegal construction despite the court orders.

An official said, “The MC Commissioner and building branch officials, including Senior Town Planner, had gone to attend the hearing before the court on Wednesday. Meanwhile, we got the directions to demolish the illegal floor of the building.”

Assistant Town Planner MS Bedi said the staff of all four zones along with the police force reached the site and ensured demolition of the illegally constructed top (fifth) floor of the building. It was one of the major demolition drives that continued for around eight hours.

When the Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued orders to demolish the illegal floor of the building more than two years ago, the MC took no action as per the orders, sources said. MC officials later claimed the action could not take place due to some Covid-19 related order.

Senior Town Planner SS Bindra said an issue was raised by someone when the building owner wanted to install a lift in his building in 2010 and then it came to light that the top floor of the building was illegal. However, the building was constructed in 1997, he said.

He said the MC had earlier also taken action to demolish the illegally constructed floor but the building owner had got stay on the MC’s action from a local court. He said the stay order had continued till 2018. The complainant had moved to Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had ordered demolition of the illegal floor in September 2019, he said.

“The illegal part of the building was already sealed. But, we could not demolish it as per an order issued during the Covid-19 pandemic. As there were no Covid-related restrictions now, the MC took action against the illegal floor today as per the court orders,” he said.