BDPO arrested for taking Rs 30K bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 12

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Gurmukh Singh, Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Pakhowal, here, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

An official spokesperson for the state Vigilance Bureau said the panchayat official had been arrested on a complaint lodged by Paramjit Singh, panchayat secretary, posted at Pakhowal block.

He said the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the official had been demanding a bribe of Rs 35,000 for issuing his salary along with three other panchayat secretaries working at the said office. They had collected Rs 30,000 by making a contribution but did not want to pay the bribe.

The spokesperson alleged that after conducting a preliminary probe in the matter, a VB team laid a trap following which the BDPO had been arrested red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. The suspect would be produced in a competent court tomorrow. Further investigation in the case was under progress, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Vigilance Bureau