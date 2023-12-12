‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme: 350 appointments reserved for doorstep services

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

Following the launch of the ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ initiative, aimed at delivering 43 services directly to people’s doorsteps, approximately 350 appointment slots have been reserved so far. Among these, 25-30 slots have been scheduled for Tuesday, during which relevant staff will visit doorsteps of citizens for collection of necessary documents for the respective services.

An official from the Sewa Kendra at the Mini-Secretariat here said around 350-400 persons have secured appointment slots through the dedicated helpline number 1076. The appointments had been scheduled according to the convenience of the applicants, with 25-30 slots specifically reserved for Tuesday.

“On Tuesday, five-seven employees will be dispatched to visit homes of these persons. Likewise, appointments had been made for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and other days to accommodate people’s preferences,” the official said.

According to officials, citizens will be informed about necessary documents, applicable fees and other requirements for the intended service. They will receive an SMS detailing required documents and the appointment date and time. Trained personnel equipped with tablets will visit homes or offices at the designated time to facilitate the completion of necessary paperwork, collection of fees and issuance of an acknowledgment receipt.

According to the government, the citizen-centric services to the people at their doorsteps include birth/NAC certificate, addition of name in birth certificate, multiple copies of death certificate, correction of entry in birth certificate, issuance death/NAC certificate, multiple copies of birth certificate, delayed registration birth certificate, delayed registration death certificate and correction of entry in death certificate (Health), income certificate, affidavit attestation, inspection of revenue records, certified copies of registered and unregistered documents (copying service), non-encumbrance certificate, equity entry of mortgage, fard generation, countersigning of documents, indemnity bond, border area certificate, backward area certificate, demarcation of land, counter signing of documents of NRI, counter signing of police clearance certificate and Kandi area certificate (revenue), stipend to children of beneficiaries, registration of construction worker and renewal of construction worker (labour), residence certificate (personnel), Schedule Caste certificate and BC certificate, general caste certificate, Other Backward Class certificate (OBC), income and asset certificate (EWS) and Shagun Scheme (for sanction of case) (social justice), pension to old age citizens, pension to widow/destitute citizens, pension to handicapped citizens, apply for disability certificate UDID card and pension to dependent children (social security), electricity bill payment (power), registration of marriage (compulsory), registration of marriage (home) and rural area certificate (rural).

Employee says impact of strike on services likely

It is necessary to note that ministerial staff from different government departments have been on a strike for almost a month. According to a ministerial staff member at the DC’s office: “The impact of the current strike by ministerial staff could be seen in several services introduced through door-step delivery, as clerical staff affiliated with the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union are on strike.”

