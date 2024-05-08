BJP can save generations, end cross-border smuggling: Bittu

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

Ravneet Bittu, BJP’s candidate for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat, today said huge seizures of drugs, drones and arms by Border Security Force (BSF) at the International Border with Pakistan in the recent past has raised eyebrows and clearly indicated that drug abuse is on the rise in the state.

Bittu added only the BJP-led government under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can plug this cross-border terrorism saving Punjab’s future generations.

Bittu in a statement said that contrary to CM Bhagwant Mann’s claims that the drug menace was under control, the drug abuse is on rise. He said more drugs were being pushed from Pakistan due to more demand in Punjab. He said the state government had failed to control drug abuse in the state. He added that BSF was effectively monitoring drug smuggling whereas the Punjab Police were working under political pressure to let drug trade flourish in the state.

Bittu said only yesterday, BSF troops seized 2.996 kg of heroin and downed 7 drones from across the border. He said the spike in number of drones downed was a success on the part of the BSF. He said BSF officials have stated they have been seizing drones and narcotics, and arresting smugglers more than ever before. He added effective monitoring of the border had become possible due to increase in BSF’s jurisdiction up to 50 km inside the International Border.

