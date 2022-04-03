Careless officials lock man, son inside bank in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 2

Careless officials of Punjab National Bank locked a man and his five-year-old son inside the Sundar Nagar branch on Saturday evening.

It was only when the man called at the police control room that he and his son were taken out. Still they had to spend around two and a half hours inside the bank.

Residents had also gathered outside the bank and raised slogans against the bank officials for adopting careless attitude.

The man said he along with his son had entered the bank to deposit cash in the deposit machine. In no time, staff locked the bank. After listening the shutter’s sound, he also raised alarm and asked for help, but bank officials left without paying any heed.

The SHO, Daresi police station, SI Jagdeep Singh said after getting information from the control room, he reached the bank within a few minutes. “We then informed bank officials and asked them to reach the bank. Bank officials reached the bank after one and a half hours. The lock was opened and the man and his son were taken out. We will take action against bank officials after recording the statement of the man,” the SHO added.

Bank officials apologised to the man for their fault.