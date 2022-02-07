Charanjit Singh Channi as CM face: PPCC legal cell welcomes high command’s decision

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 6

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) legal cell chairman Dharmajit Singh Khera, convenor Ashok Bhakri, former chairman PD Sharma and general secretary Kamaljit Sharma have hailed the decision of the Congress high command to make Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister face for the Punjab Assembly elections.

PD Sharma said this decision had boosted the morale of the Congress cadre which would be fruitful for the party in the elections as his image was clean. During a short stint of 111 days as the Punjab CM, Channi had done much for almost all sections of society.

Lawyers Manan Berry, Puneet Sareen, Shaival Rattan said the decision showed that the Congress high command gave full respect to the sentiments of the general public as well as the Congress sympathisers apart from cadre.