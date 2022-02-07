Charanjit Singh Channi bats for Raikot candidate

Our Correspondent

Raikot, February 6

After being declared as the Chief Minister face, Charanjit Singh Channi sought support for Kamil Amar Singh, candidate from Raikot Assembly, while addressing a maiden rally at the local grain market here this evening.

“Though we have already done a lot for this much-ignored Assembly segment earlier too, I will work as your representative, besides Kamil Amar Singh, once he is voted to power from this Assembly,” said Charanjit Singh Channi while addressing his maiden rally speech after being announced the CM face of the party.

Appreciating the role of Shri Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai as a torch-bearer of the party, Channi said, “As Boparai has been guiding me like an elder brother, we will accord him due respect after the formation of the government in future too.”