City traffic police to go digital

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, August 31

The Ludhiana traffic police will say goodbye to manual challaning of traffic offenders wherein personnel had to issue challan manually. Now, traffic police officials will carry an e-challaning machine where they will punch all details of the offender and the offence committed and the challan will be printed at just one click.

In this way, the traffic police challan payment will also go cashless in the industrial hub. However, the facility of paying the same in cash will also be available for the convenience of offenders.

The machine will have the feature of swiping credit or debit cards along with the UPI or QR code option. The offenders can pay penalty through either way.

ADCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma told The Tribune here on Thursday that the Ludhiana traffic police have got 30 e-challaning machines from the police headquarters. After imparting training to the traffic police personnel, the machines were distributed among them.

“The new initiative will help the traffic police a lot. Earlier, the officials have to issue challans manually. Even challan books were required to be kept for record. Now, with e-challaning, once the challan is issued via this machine, it will be permanently saved in the traffic police server for future reference,” said the ADCP.

Verma said the new system would help the offenders to pay penalty by using debit, credit card or by scanning QR codes. This way, police officials could not have to keep cash or change with them. If someone still wants to pay in cash, he/she could pay the amount in cash as well.

When asked if those challans that were required to be presented before court could also be paid on the spot via these machines, the ADCP said the machine could print the challan but the offender had to make the payment after appearing before the court only.

Meanwhile, DCP (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar said the initiative would go a long way and it would help the offenders to make on-the-spot payment by using digital methods if they were not carrying cash.

Once issued, challan can’t be cancelled, amended

While issuing challans manually, sometimes traffic police personnel under the pressure of their seniors or politicians cancel or amend the challan but under this digital system, the challan once issued will be saved in the server of the traffic police and could not be cancelled or amended at any cost. As a result, the offender has to make the payment.