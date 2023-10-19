Commuters violate speed limit norms on new elevated highway

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, October 18

Despite presence of speed limit signages on the newly built elevated road, commuters care two hoots about the speed limit guidelines. If the speed norms are not implemented, it may invite mishaps in the upcoming foggy season.

During a survey on the road on Wednesday, vehicles were seen plying at high speed. Not only four- wheeler drivers but also motorcycle riders drive at high speed on the highway.

ADCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma told The Tribune here on Wednesday that speed limit of 60 kmph was fixed on the elevated road and even signage regarding the same had also been installed at strategic points on the road.

“After noticing speed limit violations on the elevated highway, we have recently installed signages. Furthermore, a speed radar has also been installed near Verka Milk Plant to catch people driving at high speed and the traffic police had also been issuing challans against overspeeding. Still, if vehicles are not following the norms, the police will intensify challaning,” he said.

Meanwhile, ADCP Verma urged the people to follow the speed limit norms and prevent road mishaps. The tTraffic police will also make the people aware about consequences of overspeeding.

Though six speed radars are available with the traffic police to check overspeeding in the city, they had written a letter to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, and raised a demand to procure 12 more radars.

Mini-Secretariat’ misspelt in Punjabi

A signage installed on the elevated bridge pointing the way towards the Mini-Secretariat has been written in English and Punjabi but spelling of ‘mini’ in Punjabi has been misspelt.